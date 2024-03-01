Solomon defats Little River in Sub-State Semis

SOLOMON – The Solomon Gorilla basketball team defeated Little River 56-38 Thursday night. Solomon was led by Senior, Spencer Coup’s 27 points. With the win, the Gorillas improved to 15-6 and won their 8th straight game.

Solomon also advanced to their Sub-State Championship game. The Gorillas will play Canton-Galva at 5 PM, Saturday at Solomon. Canton-Galva defeated Sylvan-Lucas 45-37, Thursday night.

Solomon is 2-0 against Canton-Galva this season. They won at Canton-Galva January 11, 73-52. The Gorillas then won January 19, 62-37 at the Tri-County Tournament.

Saturday’s winner will advance to the Class 1A-Division I State Tournament in Colby. If Solomon wins Saturday, it would be their second trip to State under Head Coach, Kyler Stein. He guided them to State in 2022 for the first time since 1918.