Solomon Basketball Splits with Burrton

Boys: Solomon 78 – Burrton 48

The Solomon Boys opened their 2021 season against Burrton with a big win, 78-48. The Gorillas shot the ball well, 35-for-81 from the field, for 43% on the night, and Makaen Hastings led the charge with a game high 26 points. Caden Acosta added 20 more, and Spencer Coup also reached double-figures with 11 in the opener.

The Gorillas also out-rebounded Burrton 41-20 to allow for extra scoring chances and extend the lead.

Girls: Burrton 52 – Solomon 14

The 2021-22 girls basketball season came like a bolt of lightning as inexperience, youth, turnovers and poor free throw shooting all converged at the same time as the Solomon girls basketball team dropped their season opener at Burrton.

52 – 14.

“I think we gave good effort for the most part but, when you add to the mix a combination of youthful inexperience, turn overs, not so good free throw shooting and a dash of first game jitters…plus you’re playing on the road versus a veteran line-up you get predictable results. I didn’t do a very good job of

getting this group prepared, and that’s on me. Sure, we could state the obvious that we are young and inexperienced, all that is true. But, that doesn’t

excuse the fact that I have to do a better job, ” Stated head girls coach Bill

Scheef.

Solomon was led in scoring by senior Tyra Thompson with 9 points.

Solomon’s next competition will be Tuesday vs Bennington, Thursday vs

Ell Saline and the week winds up with a home game vs Minneapolis.