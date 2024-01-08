Solomon Basketball at Canton-Galva Postponed

Due to anticipated inclement weather, Solomon USD 393 will close schools early on Monday at 1:30 PM. They have also canceled school for Tuesday, January 9th with expected blizzard-like conditions.

As a result, Per Athletics Director Kyler Stein, Solomon High School’s Varsity Basketball games at Canton-Galva which were originally scheduled for Tuesday night will be postponed. The makeup date will be this coming Thursday, January 11th at Canton-Galva High School.

Stay tuned to KSAL.com for more weather announcements.