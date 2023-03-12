Soloists Preparing For Messiah

A quintet of world-renowned solostos are preparing to perform in one of the longest running performances in the country at Bethany College. The Bethany Oratorio Society has announced the 2023 Messiah Festival of Arts soloists.

The Bethany Oratorio Society has performed Handel’s “Messiah” every year since 1882 and Bach’s “The Passion According to St. Matthew” since 1929. Guest soloists for this year’s concerts include Julianne Daviss ‘94, soprano; JoAna Rusche, mezzo-soprano; Gene Stenger, tenor; and Nicholas Skotzko, bass. Leslie John Flanagan, baritone, will also be featured in the performance of “The Passion According to St. Matthew.” Below is a brief biography of their work.

Davis, Rusche, Stenger, and Skotzko will perform a free recital at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Messiah Lutheran Church on the campus of Bethany College. They will also perform at the ticketed events, “The Passion According to St. Matthew” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 in Presser Hall Auditorium and Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9, in the same location. Purchase tickets for each concert at www.messiahfestival.org or by calling the festival office at (785) 227-3380, ext. 8235 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.