Soler’s 2nd homer (No. 43) pivotal for Royals

CHICAGO — Other than Jorge Soler, Royals hitters generally don’t strike a ton of fear into opponents with the long ball.

But over the past two days, the Royals certainly joined in on the homer barrage that has become the norm for Major League Baseball in recent years — scoring all three of their runs on Tuesday night with solo home runs.

And the Royals were back at it Wednesday night, scoring all their runs on home runs in an 8-6 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kansas City did its part to help MLB set a record for home runs in a season — earlier in the night, Baltimore’s Jonathan Villar hit No. 6,106, topping last season’s MLB record of 6,105.

As usual, Soler was right in the middle of it, blasting two two-run home runs as part of a four-hit game. He now has 43 this season.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn each got their second home runs of the series. Mondesi hit a two-run homer in the second, giving the Royals a 4-3 lead. Bubba Starling added a solo shot in the fourth.

Royals starter Glenn Sparkman overcame a rocky first inning when he gave up a three-run home run to Eloy Jimenez. Sparkman grinded through five innings, giving up four hits and three runs.