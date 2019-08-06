Soler crushes two homers at Fenway in win

BOSTON — What’s better than one home run?

How about two.

Jorge Soler achieved the 30-home run milestone and then passed it with two homers off Andrew Cashner as the Royals snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Soler started his home run barrage in the fourth inning. He crushed a 412-foot shot to left field off the first pitch he saw from Andrew Cashner, a 93.8 mph four-seam fastball. Two frames later, he sent an 86.8 mph slider 385 feet into left-center field, according to Statcast.

Soler became the 10th Major League player to reach 30 home runs this season. He has well surpassed his previous season high of 12 home runs, which he accomplished over 86 games played in 2016.

Tuesday was Soler’s third multi-home run game of his career, but he hadn’t accomplished the feat in quite some time. Soler last belted two homers on April 13, 2015, against the Reds as a member of the Cubs. He entered the game hitless in his last six at-bats, including an 0-for-3 night in the series opener on Monday.