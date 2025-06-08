Soldiers to Run Through Streets

Fort Riley soldiers will take to the streets Monday morning. The 1st Infantry Division will hold a full division run as part of celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army and the 108th birthday of America’s First Division.

According to the Army Post, the run will begin at Victory Hall, the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, at 7:30 a.m. and wind through Fort Riley’s Historic Main Post, ending back at division headquarters.

The event will require several road closures on main post beginning at 6:15 a.m. A map of the run route is available at https://homeadmin.army.mil/riley/4017/4913/9064/1ID_Division_Run_Army_250th.pdf.

Fort Riley officials expect to reopen roads by 10 a.m. Agencies and offices on main post affected by the road closures will plan to open for business by 11 a.m. Monday.