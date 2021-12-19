Salina, KS

Soldiers Back Home For Christmas

Todd PittengerDecember 19, 2021

A group of Fort Riley soldiers are home from deployment in time for Christmas.

According to the Army, approximately 230 Soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, returned to Fort Riley on Friday following a nine-month rotation to Europe.

Soldiers from the brigade departed for Europe in February to assume the Atlantic Resolve rotational mission, responsible for providing aviation assets to US Forces in multiple European countries.

The brigade supported U.S. Army Europe-Africa, training alongside several allied and partner nations to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to peace and stability in the region, while increasing interoperability and building readiness.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Soldiers Back Home For Christmas

