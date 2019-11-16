Soldiers Accused of War Crimes Pardoned

President Trump has ordered the release of two prisoners who were being held for war crimes at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The two service members accused of war crimes were pardoned and released on Friday. President Trump signed the pardons for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn and Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance.

According to FOX News, Lorance was six years into serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth for ordering his soldiers to open fire and kill three men in Afghanistan. Lorence’s supporters say he killed Taliban fighters. Nine members of his unit testified against him, saying the men were innocent.

Golsteyn, a former Green Beret, will have the murder charge against him dropped. He was charged with the murder of an Afghan man in 2010 and was awaiting his trial..

.

The President also announced he restored the rank of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of guilty of killing an ISIS teen prisoner. Gallagher was convicted of posing for a photo with the corpse and for that, he was demoted.