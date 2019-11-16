Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 40 °

Soldiers Accused of War Crimes Pardoned

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2019

President Trump has ordered the release of two prisoners who were being held for war crimes at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The two service members accused of war crimes were pardoned and released on Friday. President Trump signed the pardons for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn and Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance.

According to FOX News, Lorance was six years into serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth for ordering his soldiers to open fire and kill three men in Afghanistan. Lorence’s supporters say he killed Taliban fighters. Nine members of his unit testified against him, saying the men were innocent.

Golsteyn, a former Green Beret, will have the murder charge against him dropped. He was charged with the murder of an Afghan man in 2010 and was awaiting his trial..
.

The President also announced he restored the rank of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was found not guilty of guilty of killing an ISIS teen prisoner. Gallagher was convicted of posing for a photo with the corpse and for that, he was demoted.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Soldiers Accused of War Crimes Pard...

President Trump has ordered the release of two prisoners who were being held for war crimes at the m...

November 16, 2019 Comments

New Salina Family Healthcare Center...

Top News

November 16, 2019

Health Care, Funding Top Concerns a...

Top News

November 16, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/16

Sports News

November 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Soldiers Accused of War C...
November 16, 2019Comments
The Road Goes on Forever ...
November 15, 2019Comments
Ellsworth Student Removed...
November 15, 2019Comments
Thieves Target Area Farms
November 15, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH