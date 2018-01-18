Soldiers Accused of Illegal Gun Purchases

Three soldiers from Fort Riley are accused of federal weapons crimes.

An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges three Kansas residents lied on forms they filled out to purchase firearms, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. All three defendants were soldiers stationed at Fort Riley.

Johny Perez, 26, Junction City, Kan., is charged with six counts of making false statements on ATF Form 4473 when he purchased firearms from licensed dealers, and one count of dealing firearms without a federal license. Jorge Flores, 26, Fort Riley, is charged with two counts of making false statements when he purchased firearms. Maya George, 22 Fort Riley, is charged with one count of making a false statement when she purchased firearms.

All three defendants are accused of falsely denying that they were acquiring the firearms on behalf of other buyers. The firearms were purchased from Jack and Dick’s Jewelry and Loan in Junction City, Godfrey’s Indoor Shooting and Archery Ranges in Junction City and Quantico Tactical Supply in Junction City.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of making a false statement. Dealing guns without a license carries a penalty of up to five years and a fine up to $250,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard is prosecuting.