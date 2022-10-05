SOLD OUT: No. 19 Kansas’ Matchup vs. No. 17 TCU Sold out

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third consecutive week, the Kansas Jayhawks will play in front of a sold-out crowd, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s matchup against No. 17 TCU.

The sellout comes after ESPN College GameDay announced they would be coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time as the Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

Kickoff between the Jayhawks and the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FS1.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game are encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.

KU students may still purchase the Student Combo Pass or individual game tickets for $10 by clicking here and logging into their account. Students also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets based on availability on game day at the northeast ticket booth of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, with portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and seek alternate routes. For more gameday information including pre-game festivities, entry information and more, click here.

Saturday’s matchup with TCU is the last of a three-game home stretch, as Kansas will travel to Oklahoma on October 15. The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on November 5 and Texas on November 19. Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased here.