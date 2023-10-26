SOLD OUT: Kansas’ Homecoming Game vs. Oklahoma Sold Out

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football will play in front of a sold-out crowd for its 111th Homecoming, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sell out for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game vs. Oklahoma.

This is Kansas’ second sellout of the 2023 season and fifth under head coach Lance Leipold, as the 5-2 Kansas Jayhawks take on the 7-0 Oklahoma Sooners inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The game will also be the site of FOX Big Noon Kickoff, which airs beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday. FOX will broadcast the game beginning at 11 a.m. CT, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) on the call.

Kansas won its last home game in front of a sellout crowd, defeating BYU by a score of 38-27 on Sept. 23. The Jayhawks are 8-2 over their last 10 home games, with Saturday’s sellout being the fifth over that span.

Saturday’s Homecoming matchup will be the 114th meeting all-time between the Jayhawks and the Sooners. Oklahoma owns an 80-27-6 series advantage, including a 37-14-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 45-60-5 all-time on Homecoming after defeating Iowa State last season, 14-11, on Oct. 1, 2022.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Kansas Athletics will host the Rock Chalk Block Party presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas on Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Block Party will take place on Mass St. and will feature fun for all ages, including live music, inflatables, tailgating games, a KU football pep rally and performances by opening act Michael B. Tipton and featured artist, Michael Ray.

Following Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, the Jayhawks will head back on the road next week as they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 4. The meeting will be the 103rd in the series history. Kansas leads 51-45-6 all-time, with Iowa State holding a 25-23-3 advantage in games played in Ames.

Sellouts at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since 2000:

Date Opponent Result Attendance (Capacity)

10/28/2023 #6 Oklahoma — —

9/23/2023 BYU W, 38-27 47,233 (47,233)

10/8/2022 #17 TCU L, 31-38 47,233 (47,233)

10/1/2022 Iowa State W, 14-11 47,233 (47,233)

9/24/2022 Duke W,35-27 47,233 (47,233)

11/2/2019 Kansas State L, 13-31 47,233 (47,233)

11/14/2009 Nebraska L, 17-31 51,525 (50,071)

10/24/2009 #25 Oklahoma L, 13-35 51,104 (50,071)

9/19/2009 Duke W, 44-16 50,101 (50,071)

9/5/2009 Northern Colorado W, 49-3 52,530 (50,071)

11/15/2008 #4 Texas L, 7-35 3 51,930 (50,071)

11/1/2008 Kansas State W, 52-21 52,230 (50,071)

10/25/2008 #8 Texas Tech L, 21-63 50,124 (50,071)

9/20/2008 Sam Houston W, 38-14 51,767 (50,071)

11/17/2007 Iowa State W, 45-7 51,050 (50,071)

11/3/2007 Nebraska W, 76-39 51,910 (50,071)

11/5/2005 Nebraska W, 40-15 51,750 (50,071)

10/9/2004 Kansas State W, 31-28 50,152 (50,071)

9/27/2003 #23 Missouri W, 35-14 50,071 (50,071)

11/3/2001 #2 Nebraska L, 7-51 50,750 (50,071)