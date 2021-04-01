Softball Vikings split with Pratt

in game 1 the Vikings trailed early 3-0 but rallied back to tie the game 3-3 in the 5th and then took the lead in the bottom of the 6th as Madi Tolle lined a hit driving in the go ahead run making it 4-3 then winning pitcher Karee Adam closed the door in the top of the 7th preserving the win 4-3. Tolle was 4-4 in the game with her 2nd homer of the year.

Game 2 was just the opposite as the Vikings took an early 2-0 lead in the first. Pratt got 1 back in the 2nd 2 more in the 3rd to take a 3-2 lead. Then the wheels came off for the Vikings as Pratt plated 9 runs on 5 hits and 2 Viking errors to take a 12-2 lead. The Vikings got 1 back in the 4th with 3 hits but Pratt also added a run to get the lead back to 13-3 and the Vikings came up empty in the bottom of the 5th and lost 13-3. Hipp took the loss for the Vikings her record now 1-1 with a save.

Vikings back in action at Hillsboro Tuesday.

Don Bengtson