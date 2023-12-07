Softball Unveils Challenging 2024 Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State softball’s road to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance will feature a schedule that includes games against eight NCAA Tournament participants from a season ago, while also hosting the 2024 American Athletic Conference Championship for the first time as a member of the league.

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner enters her 13th season at the helm of the softball program, and for the first time since 2018 will feature a roster that does not include All-American Sydney McKinney.

The season officially kicks off the weekend of Feb. 9-11 in Huntsville, Texas at the Bearkat Classic. Wichita State will face Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State and UNLV over three days. This is the second time in three seasons Wichita State will open its season at the Bearkat Classic.

Wichita State will then head south of the border to Mexico for the highly anticipated, and loaded, Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Shockers will face three NCAA tournament teams in consecutive days. Wichita State opens the tournament against Clemson on Feb. 14, before facing South Carolina, Auburn and UC Davis.

Rounding out the month of February is a road trip to Fayetteville where Wichita State will take on Illinois State twice, Arkansas twice and UT Arlington.

Wrapping up tournament play will be a visit to Lincoln, Neb., against Nebraska and Missouri.

Wichita State’s first midweek matchup sends the Shockers down the road to Stillwater for the first of two dates with the Cowgirls. Wichita State plays at OSU on March 6 and then OSU returns the trip to Wichita on April 17.

The home opener is March 8-10 against new American Athletic Conference member, Florida Atlantic. Wichita State will also host UTSA (March 22-24), Tulsa (April 5-7), UAB (April 19-21) and Memphis (May 3-5) for weekend series.

AAC road trips include East Carolina (March 15-17), Charlotte (March 28-30), South Florida (April 12-14) and North Texas (April 26-28).

Wichita State welcomes the three-time defending National Champion Oklahoma Sooners to Wilkins Stadium on March 26. One other midweek tilt features the Shockers at Kansas on April 9.

Wilkins Stadium and Wichita State host the 2024 American Athletic Conference Championship, May 8-11.

Fans can catch every game at Wilkins Stadium this season by purchasing 2024 season tickets at GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.