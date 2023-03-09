Softball swept by Baker

BALDWIN CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Softball suffered a pair of losses to the Baker University Wildcats on Wednesday. Baker won the opener 7-0, and followed with a 10-1 5-inning win in the second game.

The Coyotes faced defending NAIA Pitcher of the Week Kara Baker in the first game, and were limited to two hits.

The game was a pitcher’s duel between Baker and Wesleyan’s Miranda Fogal (JR/Monticello, Ill.) through the first five innings, as neither allowed a hit through the first three innings when Baker led off their half of the inning with a double.

The Wildcats scored three times in the fifth inning, and broke the game open in the sixth with four more.

Wesleyan nearly scored in the seventh getting Anahi Agredano (JR/Anaheim, Calif.) to third after being hit by a pitch, but a fielder’s choice to third kept the run off the board.

Tiffani Alaniz (FR/Sebastian, Texas) and Anne Thibert (JR/Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) had hits for the Coyotes in the game.

In the second game, Baker scored a run in the first and then blew it open with six runs in the bottom of the second.

Wesleyan’s lone hit in the second game came in the top of the first when Bailey Rivas (SR/La Puente, Calif.) singled and later in the inning, Viviana Alaniz (JR/Galena Park, Texas) reached on an error that allowed pinch runner Jenna Soule (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) to score.

Baker added a single tally in the third and two more in the fourth.

Wesleyan loaded the bases in the fifth, but could not push a run across.

KWU heads south to Texas for six games to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule. KWU plays two with Dallas Christian on Friday at Noon, and then another doubleheader with Dallas Christian on Saturday at 11 a.m., and then a doubleheader with Jarvis Christian on Sunday.

The Coyotes start KCAC play on Tuesday, hosting Sterling at 1 p.m. at Salina South High School.