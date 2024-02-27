Softball sweeps Peru State

Kansas Wesleyan Softball rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 win in the first game and then followed with a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game to sweep the Peru State College Bobcats at Berkley Family Recreation Area.Monday’s games were played at BFRA due to field availability issues at Salina South High School, and continued field renovations at Bill Burke Park.In the opener the Coyotes were on the board first in the bottom of the second inning aswalked and Cristabelle Alvardo was hit by a pitch, followed by a walk toto load the bases.then walked to force in the run.Peru State took advantage of a KWU error in the top of the third to get its leadoff batter aboard and later scored.In the fourth, another Coyote error allowed Peru State to take a 2-1 lead.Wesleyan left two aboard in the fifth without scoring a run, but got things going in the bottom of the sixth.led off the inning with a pinch-hit double to left center, followed by a single by Yackeyonny. Buhr drove in the game-tying run on an error, and two batters laterdrove in the go-ahead run with a ground out.had two of KWU’s five hits in the first game, while Buhr drove in two runs and Miller one.got the win in relief for the Coyotes, holding Peru State without a hit over the final three innings while striking out four.went four innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with five strikeouts.In the second game, the Coyotes got things started with a single tally in the bottom of the second inning as Hammen led off the frame with a walk and then pinch runner Yackeyonny would later score onsingle to left center.The Coyotes added another run in the third asdoubled and then scored on Miller’s single to right.Wesleyan blew things open in the bottom of the fourth. Pierce doubled, Viviana walked, andreached on an error that allowed the first run to score. After a pitching change, Buhr walked and Fordham followed with a 3-run double that cleared the bases. After yet another Peru State pitching change, Miller followed with a double to score Fordham.Peru State got two back in the top of the fifth to make it 7-2.Wesleyan ended it in the bottom of the sixth on the run rule. Buhr led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Fordham followed with a single down the line in right, and Buhr would score on a throwing error by the right fielder.Miller followed reaching on an error at short that allowed Fordham to score making it 9-2.singled and stole second, and two batters laterwalked to load the bases. Pierce hit into a fielder’s choice before Alaniz walked with the bases loaded to force in the walk-off run.Fordham was 3-for-3 in the game with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored, Miller and Pierce added two hits each for the Coyotes who only needed eight hits to score 10 runs.KWU startergot her first collegiate start in the circle, allowing two hits in the no decision.pitched an inning, followed bywho got the win, allowing one hit and striking out four in two innings of work.The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, heading to Nevada, Mo., to take on Cottey College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader. KWU does not return home until March 20 when the Coyotes face Friends.