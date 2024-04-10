Softball sweeps McPherson in thrilling fashion to extend winning streak

It almost didn’t happen.

But it did.

After neither team scored a run in regulation time between McPherson College and the Kansas Wesleyan softball team in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Coyotes overcame a 2-run deficit to walk it off 3-2 over the Bulldogs in extras at Salina South High School.

The second game was another pitcher’s duel after the first game ended in a 1-0 win for the Coyotes.

Several times the Coyotes had chances to score in the second game, leaving two on base in the first, and two more in the sixth.

The seventh inning looked like it was the time for the Coyotes as Josie Buhr led off the inning with a single and went to second on a wild pitch, however the inning would end when Hailey Summers flew into a double play as Buhr got doubled up at second base after it seemed that Summers’ ball may find open space and give Buhr a chance to score.

An error in the top of the eighth allowed McPherson to score two runs to take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the inning.

Sydnee Fordham doubled in the first run of the inning for the Coyotes scoring Summers who started at second base on the tiebreaker rule. Trenity Miller then reached on a fielder’s choice as McPherson was unable to back-pick Fordham at second base on the play.

Wesleyan was down to its last out when Ollievia Lowe was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Buhr stepped and redeemed herself with the walk-off hit. Buhr dropped a blooper into right field that easily scored the tying run, but an error by McPherson’s right fielder on the play allowed pinch runner Marleigh Bates to score on the play and send the Coyotes home with the win.

Buhr had three of KWU’s eight hits in the game, Fordham had two. Jewell Henry got the win allowing two unearned runs on four hits, while inducing 16 ground ball outs in the game by the Bulldogs.

Tuesday’s first game was another pitching masterpiece by Caitlyn Collier , who held the Bulldogs to only two hits in the game, while striking out five in the complete game shutout.

Both of McPherson’s hits came in the fifth inning, with two outs as Collier was perfect through four and two-thirds.

The Coyotes had a chance to score in the fourth but stranded two runners aboard, but finally in the fifth, the Coyotes made a mark on the board.

Summers led off with a single and Fordham followed with a double. Eliza Flores walked to load the bases. After a fielder’s choice by Jocelyn Alcala , Lowe walked with the bases loaded to force in the run and put the Coyotes up.

Summers had two of KWU’s five hits.

Wesleyan is back in action this weekend, heading to Kansas City to take on Avila University on Saturday.