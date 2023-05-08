Softball lands four on All-KCAC teams

Kansas Wesleyan Softball had four student-athletes named to the 2023 All-KCAC softball teams as selected by conference coaches and announced by the conference office.

KWU had two on the first-team in Josie Buhr (JR/Buffalo, N.D.) and Miranda Fogal (JR/Monticello, Ill.), one on the second-team in Mia Hernandez (SO/Hanford, Calif.) and one honorable-mention selection in Tiffani Alaniz (FR/Sebastian, Texas).

Buhr hit .421 for the Coyotes during conference play this season, ranking eighth in the conference. She also had a .506 on base percentage ranking 10th and a .526 slugging average ranking 24th. She had 32 hits during conference play ranking sixth in the KCAC, which including six doubles, ranking 14th, and a triple, ranking 15th. She scored 25 runs, ranking seventh in the KCAC.

Fogal went 8-4 in the circle for the Coyotes in conference play, tossing 75 and a third innings, which ranked sixth in the KCAC. She had 109 strikeouts in conference play, ranking third in the conference. Batters hit .184 against her and she led the KCAC with a 1.49 earned run average.

Hernandez hit .346 for the Coyotes in conference play this season, ranking 28th in the KCAC. She had a .372 on base percentage and a .628 slugging average that ranked 13th in the KCAC. She threw out three potential base stealers on the season and had a .500 runners caught stealing average, which was second best in the KCAC. She had 27 hits which ranked 14th in the KCAC, that included five homeruns during conference play that ranked sixth in the conference. She had 25 RBI ranking eighth and only struck out five times in 86 plate appearances.

Alaniz hit .362 for the Coyotes, ranking 23rd in the KCAC, and had a .431 on base percentage and a .464 slugging average which ranked 30th in the KCAC during conference play. She had 25 hits which ranked 21st in the KCAC that included seven doubles that ranked 10th in the conference.

The Coyotes finished the 2023 season 18-25 overall and posted a 13-11 record in the KCAC earning the No. 6 seed in the KCAC tournament