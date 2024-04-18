Softball earns sweep of York

YORK, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Softball kept their recent hot streak going on Wednesday as the Coyotes picked up a sweep of the York University Panthers. The Coyotes won the first game 5-2 and the second 12-3.

Wesleyan as won nine of its last 10 games rebounding from a stretch where the Coyotes lost 10 of 11 at one point.

The Coyotes currently sit in seventh in the highly competitive KCAC heading into the final week of play next week before the KCAC tournament.

Wesleyan escaped danger in the first inning of the first game on Wednesday, getting York to leave the bases loaded as pitcher Caitlyn Collier got a strikeout to end the inning.

In the second the Coyotes got on the board, Eliza Flores led off the inning with a double and Jocelyn Alcala walked setting up Cristabelle Alvarado’s 2-run single to put KWU up 2-0.

The Coyotes took advantage of two York errors in the third inning to add three more on the board. Hailey Summers reached on an error and after Sydnee Fordham walked, Trenity Miller singled home Summers to start the scoring. Flores followed with a sacrifice fly and later in the inning OIllevia Lowe reached on another York error to bring home a run.

York got two runs in the bottom of the sixth but could not score any more runs after that as Collier closed the door with a ground out and two strikeouts.

Fordham had two of Wesleyan’s six hits in the game. Collier improved to 6-3 with the complete game win, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out 10 against five walks.

The Coyotes broke open the second game in the second inning, plating three runs. Josie Buhr led off the inning with a single and later scored on Krista Yackeyonny’s single. Flores drove in a run on a single, but Yackeyonny and Grace Pierce both scored on the play as York was called for obstruction on the play.

Wesleyan put five on the board in the third. Lowe led off the inning with a bunt single and then scored when Pierce singled to left and the ball was misplayed by the York left fielder. Fordham drove in a run with a single and Miller followed with a 3-run homer.

The Coyotes added four more in the fourth after loading the bases on three walks and then a double play, Fordham launched a 3-run homer to put the Coyotes up 11-1, and Alcala later followed with an RBI double to make it 12-1.

York got two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it was not enough to avoid the run-rule as the Coyotes won in five innings.

Miller and Flores had three hits each to lead the Coyotes who had 15 hits in the game. Fordham, Alcala and Buhr had two each. Fordham drove in four runs. Jewell Henry got the win in the circle improving to 7-4 on the season, allowing three runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in the complete game win.

The Coyotes are back in action on Friday, hosting conference-leading Evangel at 1 p.m. at Bill Burke Park in Salina. The Coyotes then wrap the regular season next Wednesday hosting the Swedes at 6 p.m. at Salina South High School.