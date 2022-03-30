Softball earns split with McPherson

McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan Softball battled the McPherson Bulldogs, and Mother Nature for a brief period, as the Coyotes and Bulldogs split Tuesday’s doubleheader at Bulldog Park. KWU won the first game 3-2, but dropped the second 11-3.

After McPherson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first of the opener, the Coyotes tied it up in the top of the second. Singles by Anahi Agredano (SO/Anaheim, Calif.) and Brianna McGinnis (SR/Tucson, Ariz.) set up Carmen Angulo (SR/Long Beach, Calif.)’s RBI single.

The Bulldogs took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, but again the Coyotes were quick to respond.

Bailey Rivas (SO/West Covina, Calif.) led off the inning with a homer and two batters later McGinnis doubled and Angulo singled. Lauren Blue (SR/Arlington, Texas) then stepped up and the Coyotes executed a successful squeeze bunt to give KWU a 3-2 lead.

Angulo, who was named KCAC Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day was again stellar in the circle. She went the distance for the Coyotes, scattering seven hits and two runs, one earned with 11 strikeouts against only one walk.

Jocelyn Alcala (SO/Fullerton, Calif.) had three hits for the Coyotes, while McGinnis and Angulo had two each.

It was an exciting first inning for both teams in the second game. The Coyotes took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 2-run homer by Mia Hernandez (FR/Hanford, Calif.) and a RBI single by McGinnis, but McPherson answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-3 lead.

The game made It to the middle of the third inning when play was halted due to weather. About 45 minutes later the teams resumed but McPherson scored seven unanswered runs to come away with the 11-3 win.

Paige Anderson (JR/Lakeville, Minn.) and Jenna Soule (FR/Overland Park, Kan.) had two hits each to lead the KWU offense that had 10 hits. Nearly every hitter in the lineup had at least one hit. Natale Zamore took the loss in three and a third innings, Jewell Henry (SO/Kingston, Okla.) pitched two and a third in relief.

The Coyotes return home on Saturday hosting York College at 1 p.m. at Salina South. KWU then hosts Tabor next Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Bill Burke Park.