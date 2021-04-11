Softball earns split with Avila thanks to big inning in second game

An 11-run inning in the second game by Kansas Wesleyan helped the Coyotes earn a split with the Avila Eagles on Saturday at Salina South High School.

Avila won the first game 7-5 in extra innings, but the Coyotes would get a run-rule shortened 12-2 win in the second.

The 11-run frame nearly saw the Coyotes get through the batting order twice, and the big inning was sparked by an error by Avila.

Lauren Blue (SR/Arlington, Texas) walked, and then was safe at second on a fielder’s choice by Jessica Vegely (SR/Mariposa, Calif.) when Avila’s second baseman muffed a throw on the play.

The miscue then led to Kiana Turner (SO/Quapaw, Okla.)’s massive 3-run homer to left. Two batters later, Brianna McGinnis (JR/Tucson, Ariz.) doubled to score Bailey Rivas (FR/West Covina, Calif.). Katlyn Acosta (SO/Simi Valley, Calif.) then connected on a 2-run single to right that played Miranda Guerrero (SO/Oxnard, Calif.) and McGinnis.

After a Avila pitching change, the hits kept coming for the Coyotes. Blue doubled home two runs, followed by a RBI single by Vegely. Two batters later, Sydney Brown (JR/Tucson, Ariz.) singled to left to score Turner and Vegely. Back-to-back walks to Rivas and McGinnis loaded the bases, but the Coyotes couldn’t get another run across.

The first game of the day was scoreless until the fourth inning when both teams plated a run.

Rivas doubled in the Coyote fourth and then scored on McGinnis’ single.

Avila scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead, but the Coyotes got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Brown doubled, then pinch runner Emma Ramberg (FR/Topeka, Kan.) scored on a double by Rivas.

Wesleyan was down to its final out in the bottom of the seventh, but Brown would connect on a 2-run single to tie the game and head to extra innings tied 4-4.

Avila scored three in the top of the eighth, and the Coyotes were only able to score a run in the bottom of the inning.

Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) took the loss in the opener, allowing seven runs, five earned on 10 hits, with three strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Rivas was 3 of 4 in the opener with a RBI, while Blue and Brown each had two hits.

In the nightcap, Angulo got the win to improve to 12-8 on the season, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts. Valaree Reyes (JR/Round Rock, Texas) pitched the fifth, allowing a run on two hits. McGinnis was 3 for 3 in the game, while Turner, Brown, Paige Anderson (SO/Lakeville, Minn.) and Acosta all had two hits each.

KWU returns to action on Tuesday at Southwestern in Winfield, as KWU’s next three doubleheaders are all on the road.