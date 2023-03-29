Softball cruises to sweep of Southwestern

WINFIELD, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan Softball picked up its third win in the last four games as the Coyotes swept the Southwestern Moundbuilders 8-2 and 9-1 on Tuesday at Broadway Sports Complex.

The Coyotes improved to 10-17 overall and 5-5 in the KCAC, and sit in sixth place in the conference standings.

Wesleyan got things going right away in the first inning of the first game. The Coyotes plated four runs in the frame to take a 4-1 lead after the first inning.

Josie Buhr (JR/Buffalo, N.D.) led off with a single and then scored on Jocelyn Alcala (JR/Fullerton, Calif.)’s double. Two batters later, Tiffani Alaniz (FR/Sebastian, Texas) drove in a run with a double, followed by Sarah Sanders (JR/Hillsboro, Texas)’ RBI triple. Bailey Rivas (SR/La Puente, Calif.) drove in the final run of the frame for the Coyotes with a sacrifice fly.

Southwestern got single tallies in the bottom of the first and another in the second.

Neither team scored until the Coyotes got on the board again with two in the sixth. Emma Schumacher (SO/Winfield, Kan.) reached on an error and then scored on Buhr’s 2-out single. Alcala followed with a RBI single to score Buhr for the second run of the inning.

The Coyotes added two more in the seventh as Justice Rebuldela (FR/Stockton, Calif.) singled and Rivas doubles setting up Emma Schumacher‘s 2-run single to make it 8-2 in favor of the Coyotes.

Miranda Fogal (JR/Monticello, Ill.) again was stellar for the Coyotes in the circle, allowing two runs, and scattering six hits in the complete game win, while striking out 12 batters against just one walk. Buhr had three hits for the Coyotes, while Alcala, Alaniz and Sydnee Fordham (FR/Thornton, Colo.) had two each.

The second game was all Coyotes.

Wesleyan got on the board in the first as Buhr led off with a walk and then scored on Alaniz’s fielder’s choice.

The Coyotes added another in the third as Alcala led off with a hit, and then scored on Alaniz’s double to make it 2-0 KWU after two innings.

Two more came across for the Coyotes in the fifth. Buhr led off with a single and then scored on Alcala’s single and Alaniz drove in another run with a ground out to second base.

Southwestern got one run in the bottom of the fifth, but ended up leaving the bases loaded, unable to push any more runs across.

Wesleyan blew it open in the sixth with five runs. Schumacher singled, followed by a hit by Jenna Soule (SO/Overland Park, Kan.). Fordham drove in the first run of the frame with a hit. Buhr followed with a RBI double and then a sacrifice fly by Alcala. Mia Hernandez (SO/Hanford, Calif.) then tripled to bring in a run and Alaniz came through again with a RBI double.

Jewell Henry (SR/Kingston, Okla.) got the win, a six-inning complete game, allowing one unearned run, while scattering three hits with six strikeouts.

Alaniz drove in four runs with two hits. Alcala led the Coyote offense with three hits, while Buhr added two. No KWU batter struck out in the second game.

Wesleyan is back in action on Saturday, hosting Avila at 1 p.m. at Salina South High School.