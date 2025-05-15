“Sod & Stubble” to Debut in Salina

A movie shot in and around Central Kansas will make its debut in Salina this weekend. “Sod & Stubble” will be showing at the Art Center Cinema Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The venue is hosting a special screening of at 6 PM, followed by a discussion with director Ken Spurgeon, members of the cast and crew, and moderated by local filmmaker Kiki Bush.

“Sod & Stubble” was shot on the Miller Farm located between Downs and Cawker City, at Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita, and the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum in El Dorado. Additionally, the film was shot in Osborne County.

“Sod & Stubble” is the story of a German immigrant Henry Ise and his devoted wife, Rosie Haag Ise who with tenacity and devotion fight to craft a home for their family on the plains of Kansas. Based on the book by the same name, written by John Ise with additional material by Von Rothenberger, Sod and Stubble has been remembered by some as a “non-fiction novel” that provides the readers with a realism rarely delivered.

While the special screening will be Friday evening, the film was also be shown Saturday and Sunday as well.

