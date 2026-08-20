“Sock Hop Recharged” Back to School Celebration

School is back in session, and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center is inviting kids to a party this Saturday night. The Sock Hop Recharged is a high-energy back-to-school dance and glow party specifically designed for middle school-aged children and younger.

The event transforms the traditional sock hop into a modern, neon-themed party, featuring a professional DJ, laser lighting, concessions, and major prize giveaways.

There will be plenty of music and entertainment, featuring two hours of high-energy music mixed by UDJ’s Shane McClintock.

Attendees have a chance to win prizes which include:

Nintendo Switch

Cash Courtesy of AeroPlains Homes

SKY Trampoline Park Birthday Packages

Local Restaurant Gift Cards

This is not your average sock hop. Kids are encouraged to wear neon for a glow-filled night with laser elements.

The Sock Hop Recharged is Saturday night from 7-9. Tickets are $5.