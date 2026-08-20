“Sock Hop Recharged” Back to School Celebration

School is back in session, and the Tony’s Pizza Events Center is inviting kids to a party this Saturday night. The Sock Hop Recharged is a high-energy back-to-school dance and glow party specifically designed for middle school-aged children and younger.
The event transforms the traditional sock hop into a modern, neon-themed party, featuring a professional DJ, laser lighting, concessions, and major prize giveaways.
There will be plenty of music and entertainment, featuring two hours of high-energy music mixed by UDJ’s Shane McClintock.
Attendees have a chance to win prizes which include:
- Nintendo Switch
- Cash Courtesy of AeroPlains Homes
- SKY Trampoline Park Birthday Packages
- Local Restaurant Gift Cards
This is not your average sock hop. Kids are encouraged to wear neon for a glow-filled night with laser elements.
The Sock Hop Recharged is Saturday night from 7-9. Tickets are $5.