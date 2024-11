A college women’s soccer coach is under arrest for sex crimes.

Ealrier this week 46-year-old Joshua Macharia was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was later released from the McPherson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Macharia is head women’s soccer coach at Central Christian College in McPherson. HeĀ is on administrative leave pending a full investigation. He is also restricted from campus and prohibited from contacting students during the investigation.