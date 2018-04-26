Salina, KS

Saline County DUI Checkpoint Set

KSAL StaffApril 26, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to the agency, the checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests.

Authorities say efforts will be made to try and not to severely interrupt the flow of traffic, but many drivers will be stopped as a part of the program.

This sobriety checkpoint is a part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program.

Saline County DUI Checkpoint Set

