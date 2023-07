Police are investigating after multiple Oxford House sober living facilities were vandalized with graffiti.

According to Salina Police late Thursday into early Friday vandals targeted five Oxford House facilities located on the following streets:

515 W Beloit

2608 Highland

101 E Moreland

903 Manor

604 E Leslie

In each instance “Beware of Outcast” and “Careful Simon”, along with hearts, were spraypainted in the driveway.