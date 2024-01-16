Snowplow Crashes in Ditch

A snowplow driver was transported to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joshua Resto of Junction City was driving a 2009 Sterling Snowplow on K 244 Highway spur. As he was plowing the road, the rear tires started to slide on the snow and into the ditch, where the snowplow rolled over.

Resto, who suffered suspected minor injuries, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Manhattan to be checked out.

The crash happened at around 1:30 in the morning Tuesday.