Snowflake Parade Saturday

What’s become a Lindsborg holiday tradition will be held this Saturday.

Everyone is invited to what is billed as “annual wacky winter fun”. You cana be a part of the Snowflake parade. You are welcome to join in and be a part of the parade or just watch from the sidelines. The only requirement is that you are there to celebrate the holidays, and the she sillier the better.

“A small parade in a small town that welcomes families and lighthearted fun” is a great description of the Snowflake Parade! Don’t just come and watch, plan to be part of the fun. All snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes. and ugly sweater-wearers welcome.

Please line up in front of Bethany Lutheran Church if you’d like to be in the parade whether walking, rolling, or leading a pet at 9:30am. Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 320 N. Main Street.

Parade route, down Main Street, begins at 10:00am. Bring your chair and a hot beverage along with you to make the most of the morning.

Afterwards, there will be free “take and make” ornaments for children at select businesses (while supplies last).

Also, remember the Artists’ Studio Open House on the same day from 10:00am-5:00pm.

Keep hunting for the #WildDalaSearch. There’s still some wild Dalas to be found!