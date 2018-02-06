Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 21 ° | Lo: 12 °

Snow Possible on Tuesday

Todd PittengerFebruary 6, 2018

A winter storm will bring light snow to much of northern Kansas on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, they have trended snow accumulations down slightly from previous forecasts, with 1-2 inches still possible along the I-70 corridor.

The highest snow accumulations will be generally be along and north of I-70, where 1-3 inches are expected. Blowing and drifting snow should remain limited given wind speeds of 10 mph or less.

Meanwhile, a light wintry mix may impact portions of southeast Kansas later this afternoon and evening.

Snow will initially develop from west to east across central Kansas during the morning hours. A light wintry mix may develop across southeast Kansas by mid-afternoon, possibly lingering into the early evening hours.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Stolen Van Recovered, Arrest Made

A vehicle thief is caught sitting in the van he allegedly stole on Tuesday morning. Police arrest...

February 6, 2018 Comments

Hutchinson Man Accused in Child Por...

Kansas News

February 6, 2018

Man Shot in Leg

Top News

February 6, 2018

Man Charged with Rape of Teen

Top News

February 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Stolen Van Recovered, Arr...
February 6, 2018Comments
Hutchinson Man Accused in...
February 6, 2018Comments
Snow Possible on Tuesday
February 6, 2018Comments
A Dysfunctional Salina Ci...
February 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO