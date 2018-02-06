Snow Possible on Tuesday

A winter storm will bring light snow to much of northern Kansas on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, they have trended snow accumulations down slightly from previous forecasts, with 1-2 inches still possible along the I-70 corridor.

The highest snow accumulations will be generally be along and north of I-70, where 1-3 inches are expected. Blowing and drifting snow should remain limited given wind speeds of 10 mph or less.

Meanwhile, a light wintry mix may impact portions of southeast Kansas later this afternoon and evening.

Snow will initially develop from west to east across central Kansas during the morning hours. A light wintry mix may develop across southeast Kansas by mid-afternoon, possibly lingering into the early evening hours.