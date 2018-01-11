Salina, KS

Snow Leads to Icy Commute

KSAL StaffJanuary 11, 2018

Numerous slide-offs throughout the city kept Salina Police officers busy Thursday morning, helping motorists who drove to work in icy conditions through blowing snow.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that streets in the area around Schilling Road and Water Well Road proved the most treacherous for a number of drivers. “Call us, and we’ll help you,” Captain Forrester said.

“Stay home if you can and slow down if you must drive,” he said.

Forrester said they will even call a tow truck for you at you request but added motorist need to remember they still have to pay the bill.

As of 10:30am Thursday, conditions with about 3-inches of snow on the ground had not warranted the launch of the slick street program known as Emergency Accident Reporting Program, (E.A.R.P.)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

