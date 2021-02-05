Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 29 ° | Lo: 24 °

Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills Anticipated

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2021

Snow is expected to move into central Kansas late Friday into early Saturday and shift southeast.

According to the National Weather Service, the higher snow amounts will be over central and northeast Kansas where 1 to 3 inches will be possible.

Use caution if traveling on Saturday.

Along with the snow, one of the coldest air masses in several years will overspread the region this weekend and will continue through all of next week and into next weekend.

Morning wind chills will be in the 0 to -15 range for much of the area next week. At this time Tuesday and Wednesday mornings look to be the coldest.

Snow IMPACTS:

  • Untreated roads will become slick with dangerous travel likely across central and northeast Kansas.

Cold IMPACTS:

  • Uncovered skin could show signs of frostbite with outdoor exposure especially the extremities.
  • Additional layers will be needed.
  • Pets need to be brought indoors if they do not have adequate shelter

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills Anticip...

Snow is expected to move into central Kansas late Friday into early Saturday and shift southeast. ...

February 5, 2021 Comments

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff For COVI...

Kansas News

February 5, 2021

2 New COVID Deaths, 54 New Cases

COVID-19 Kansas News

February 5, 2021

Zoo Animals Make Super Bowl Picks

Top News

February 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flags to Fly at Half-Staf...
February 5, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 54 Ne...
February 5, 2021Comments
CAPS Benefit Auction Move...
February 5, 2021Comments
Gypsum Man Arrested in Wi...
February 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices