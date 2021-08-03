Sneed Joins Charlotte Hornets Summer League Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State guard Xavier Sneed has received an invitation to play for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League Team, which will participate in the upcoming MGM Resorts NBA Summer League from Sunday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 17 at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sneed and the Hornets open their Summer League schedule on Sunday (August 8) at 5 p.m., CT against the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV, which will be followed by a matchup with the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m., CT on Monday, August 9, also on NBA TV. The squad will then play the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m., CT on Thursday, August 12 in a game that will air on either ESPNews or ESPNU before concluding the slate against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m., CT on Saturday, August 14 on NBA TV.

Following the four preliminary games of all 30 NBA teams, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17 at 8 p.m., CT. The remaining 28 teams will play a fifth and final game on either Monday, August 16 or Tuesday, August 17.

Sneed, who will wear No. 31, will be joined on the 14-man summer league roster by 2021 NBA Draft first-round draft picks James Bouknight (UConn) and Kai Jones (Texas) and second-round selection Scottie Lewis (Florida) as well as 2020 second round picks Vernon Carey (Duke), Grant Riller (Charleston) and Nick Richards (Kentucky).

Other notable players on the squad include LiAngelo Ball, D.J. Carton (Marquette), Nate Darling (Delaware), Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania), Denzel Mahoney (Creighton), Cameron McGriff (Oklahoma State) and Kenny Williams (Louisville). The team will be led by Hornets assistant coach Dutch Gaitley.

Sneed signed a contract with Charlotte’s G-League team, the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm, following his four-year playing career at K-State in 2020. He played in 13 of the Swarm’s abbreviated 15-game schedule in 2020-21, averaging 8.1 points on 36 percent shooting, including 28 percent from 3-point range, with 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is currently the leading scorer (17.8 ppg.) for the Niagara River Lions (Thorold, Ontario) of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), where he has started 9 of the team’s 11 games played.

A two-team All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection (2019, 2020), Sneed finished his playing career with the Wildcats ranking among the Top 15 in 12 career categories and became just the seventh player in school history to finish in the Top 15 in both career scoring (1,463/10th) and rebounding (612/14th). He is the only Wildcat to post at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 150 steals in a career.

Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team can be found on Hornets.com and the Hornets App.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League schedule

(All times Central)

Sunday, August 8 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas)

5 p.m. – Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Monday, August 9 (Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas)

5 p.m. – Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Thursday, August 12 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas)

2 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Charlotte (ESPNews/ESPNU)

Saturday, August 14 (Cox Pavilion/Las Vegas)

6 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Toronto (NBA TV)