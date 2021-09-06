SNAP Double Day Planned For Farmer’s Market

To make local food more affordable and encourage eating more fresh and local fruits and vegetables, the Local Food Works Foundation will be hosting a Double Day on September 7 at the Harvest Farmers Market . This “Double Day” will mimic the Double Up Food Bucks Program, currently unavailable in Saline County. These programs allow individuals to receive double the amount from their SNAP benefits to be used only towards fruits and vegetables.

We invite anyone receiving SNAP benefits to participate in Double Day. SNAP participants will swipe their card, collect their SNAP tokens and their “Market Bucks,” and go shopping! Come to the Thursday Harvest Market, 1325 E Cloud Street, 4 – 7 p.m. No paperwork. No lines.

The Harvest Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of Emmanuel Foursquare Church, has recently been accepting SNAP benefits. The non-profit Local Food Works Foundation runs the SNAP program because it aligns with its purpose to invest in the local food community.

The market began accepting SNAP in July and has consistently seen an increase in participation. The SNAP program generates $150-$200 in sales each week. Both consumers and producers alike are excited to see this program flourish. Jeff Cooper, of North End Farm, welcomes the addition of SNAP to the market. He stated that “By accepting benefits, the market allows the users of SNAP to become aquatinted with the local producers and obtain healthy food. It also gives the Harvest Farmers Market vendors access to another segment of the consumer dollar.”

