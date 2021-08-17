SNAP Benefits at Local Farmers’ Market

Individuals can now use their SNAP benefits at a local farmers’ market. The Harvest Farmers Market, which is open Tuesday evenings from 4-7 p.m. at Emmanuel Christian, 1325 E. Cloud, is now accepting SNAP.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program for low-income individuals and families. Thirty percent of households with children receive SNAP benefits in Saline County. These households can now access the local food system with an emphasis on increased fruit and vegetable consumption.

Organizers say this program was put together by the Local Food Works Foundation and CKF Addiction Treatment, with funding available through the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Grant (CDRR). Local Food Works Foundation will continue to support the program and operate the SNAP booth at the Harvest Farmers Market.

To use benefits, SNAP participants need to stop by the Local Food Works booth to run their cards and receive tokens in the amount they wish to spend. SNAP participants can then spend these tokens on SNAP-eligible items at any of the vendor booths at the market.

Local Food Works Foundation welcomes anyone to visit the Harvest Farmers Market and stop by their booth. You can learn how programs like these can help balance food equity in our community creating, a healthier future for all.