The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Tony’s Pizza Events Center to “SNAP Back Against Hunger”.

According to the United Way, this community initiative is in response to the recent government shutdown, which has halted SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

The event will be a food and resources fair. It’s a call to action for the Salina community to come together and support families who are now facing increased food insecurity due to the disruption in federal assistance. With SNAP benefits paused, many households are struggling to afford groceries, medicine, and other essentials.

Saline County statistics highlight the urgency:

Population: 53,801

53,801 Number of Households: 22,299

22,299 Median Household Income: $63,316 (below state average of $70,333)

$63,316 (below state average of $70,333) ALICE Households: 23% (state average 26%)

23% (state average 26%) Households in Poverty: 15% (state average 12%)

That means 38% of households in Saline County are either living in poverty or earning less than what’s needed to cover basic living expenses. These families cannot afford essentials like housing, childcare, food, transportation, and health care.

“So many families in Saline County rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table,” said Christina Small, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “With the government shutdown halting this critical support, many are left without the resources they depend on. This event is about coming together as a community to ensure no one goes hungry.”

How You Can Help:

Be a Collection Site: Host a donation box for food or essential items at your business or organization.

Host a donation box for food or essential items at your business or organization. Donate: Every dollar goes directly to feeding families and providing critical supplies.

Every dollar goes directly to feeding families and providing critical supplies. Participate: Nonprofits, service providers, and businesses are invited to reserve a booth and share resources with attendees.

This is more than a food drive — it’s a movement. A united front against hunger. A chance to show that when one of us struggles, we all feel it — but when we come together, we all thrive.

Join the Movement

To donate, register, or learn more, contact Salina Area United Way at [email protected] or 785-827-1312.

Together, we can ensure no one in Salina goes hungry. United is the Way.

_ _ _

Event Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina, KS

Admission: Free and open to the public