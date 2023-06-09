Smolan Woman Struck by Pickup

A woman from Smolan suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck while she was searching for her cat.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 75-year-old Linda Sutor was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS Thursday night around 10pm after being knocked down by a pickup.

Deputies report the 67-year-old male driver from Salina was pulling forward onto East North Street in Smolan when his male passenger caught a quick glimpse of Sutor and shouted at him to stop.

The woman was struck by the 2013 GM truck and knocked to the ground but not run over. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening and was kept at the hospital for observation.

No citations have been issued in regards to the accident.