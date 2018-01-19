Smoky Valley win a pair in final day at Sterling tournament

Smoky Valley girls won their first game of the year for 7th place at Sterling. The Hutch Trinity Celtics led 13-7 after 1 and 27-24 at the half but Smoky Valley rallied for a 39-38 lead after 3 and then with ;the score tied with 10 seconds left the Vikings set up a final play to Amanda Behanna she got the ball got a screen from Franklin took a shot and missed but Haven Sjogren was there to rebound and put the follow in to give the vikings a 51-49 lead. Celtics last second shot was not good. 4 players were in double figures with Salina Ortho player of the game Amanda Behanna 10, Bri Franklin 10, Jacque Hulse 10, and Jordon Otto 10.

In the 5th place game Smoky Valley and Hugoton saw the Eagles take a 33-25 lead at the half. The Vikings got down as many at 11 48-37 before starting their comeback. Trailing 48-42 after 3 the Vikings kept the pressure on and slowly chipped away knotting the score at 57 with 1:00 left. That set up the last possession as Hugoton ran the weave until 10 seconds left and Montiel started to drive to the basket only to have Salina Ortho player of the game Nick Reinert poke it away and drive it to the other end to get a go ahead basket with .09 left. He was fouled and missed his ‘Freethrow a last second heave missed and the Vikings won 59-57

Reinert had 26 to lead the Vikings Ben Weldy added 13 Jacob Adams 10.

Don Bengtson