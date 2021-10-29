Salina, KS

Smoky Valley Volleyball goes 3-0 in Day 1 of State

Jackson SchneiderOctober 29, 2021

The Smoky Valley Vikings went 3-0 in competition on day one of the Kansas Class 3A state volleyball tournament on Friday.

The Vikings defeated Riverton 25-16, 25-19 to open the day. Then, in match two, the Vikings took down Eureka 25-15, 25-10. And in their third and final match of the day, Smoky Valley defeated Beloit 25-17, 25-16.

Going 3-0, Smoky Valley guaranteed itself two more matches in Hutchinson tomorrow. They will compete in the semifinals at 9a.m and either the State Championship or the 3rd place match at approximately 10 a.m., depending on the semifinal result.

Other 3A teams that will advance to tomorrow’s semifinals are Beloit who went 2-1 on the day from Pool A, and in Pool B, Heritage Christian (3-0) and Cheney (2-1).

To view full results from the first day of 3A state volleyball, click here. 

