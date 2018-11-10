Smoky Valley upended by Pratt Greenbacks

The Smoky Valley Vikings perfect season came to an end Friday night in Lindsborg via a dominating performance by the Pratt Greenbacks who move on to the semifinals of 3A football.

The Greenbacks scored early and often but got the night started on their first drive with a 1 yard plunge by Travis Theis wrapping up a 6 play 74 yard drive. Pratt’s 2 point PAT was good making the score 8-0.

The talented senior QB Theis ran for five touchdowns and passed for another while amassing 206 yards rushing and another 96 yards throwing the ball.

The Greenbacks went on to win the game 46-0 as the Vikings were unable to find the end zone despite three drives inside the 20 yard line. The Vikings again had a 100 yard rusher for the eleventh straight game as Cort Elliott rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries.

Tim Lambert added 56 yards on 10 carries but was unable to find the openings in the Pratt defense. The Vikings ran 58 plays for 260 yards while Pratt had 49 plays for 448 yards.

The Vikings complete a wonderful 10-1 season while Pratt will move on to play Andale next week.