Smoky Valley Splits with Concordia

The Viking Girls fall to Concordia by the score of 57-48. Concordia used an 18-0 throughout the 2nd quarter to posses a 25-11 lead at halftime. The the Vikings opened up the third quarter with a 10-0 run to get within 4 at 25-21, but Concordia increased their lead to 38-32 a the end of the third quarter. And won it by 9, 57-48. Kira Haxton and Lana Clark each had 11 to pace the Vikings, who fall to 0-3 on the year.

In the nightcap Concordia led 14-10 after one quarter and got up by 10 mid-second quarter but the Vikings closed to within 6 by halftime, 24-18. Smoky Valley took their first lead of the second half 28-27 and ended up leading 32-29 after holding Concordia to only 5 points in the third quarter. The Vikings then outscored Concordia 21-13 in the 4th quarter to win 53-42. Vikings improved to 2-1 on the season and Blake Heble led them in scoring with 16 and Cole Brumbaugh added 11. Vikings will be on the road at Hesston next Tuesday.