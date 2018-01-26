Salina, KS

Smoky Valley splits non league games with Clay Center

KSAL StaffJanuary 26, 2018

Smoky Valley girls gave the state ranked Clay Center Tigers all they wanted tonight as they led 11-8 after 1 quarter. Trailed by only 20-15 at the half. But the Tigers showed why they are state ranked and slowly pulled away winning 42-32 on Sweeheart night at Smoky Valley. Kerrington Haxton was the only Viking in double figures with 10 and she was Salina Ortho player of the game.

in the nightcap the Viking boys used a 10-0 run at the end of the first quarter to lead 20-10. Then extended their lead to 31-19 at the half. a 19-9 3rd quarter saw the Vikings pull away from the Tigers and they went on to win 66-37. Ben Weldy led 4 Vikings in double figures with 15, Nick Reinert 12, Brett Heitschmidt 12 and Salina ortho player of the game Zach Able 12.

Vikings will be on the road tuesday at Hoisington.

Don Bengtson

