Smoky Valley Splits at Lyons

Smoky Valley again split varsity games Tuesday night at Lyons. The Smoky Valley girls led after 1 quarter 11-9 but again let the home team put a 12-0 run together to open up a 41-28 lead at the half. Lyons then kept the Vikings a bay and went on to win 54-39 Kira Haxton led the Vikings with 9.

In the night cap the Viking boys led 25-20 at the half but extended their led to 47-33 after 3 fueled by Brett Heitschmidts back to back 3’s. The Vikings then went on to pull away for a 63-46 win. Heitschmidts 16 led a trio of Vikings Jacob Adams added 13 Ben Weldy had 11.

Vikings will be home Friday night for Senior night against the Larned Indians.