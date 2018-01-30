Smoky Valley splits at Hoisington

At Hoisington the Smoky Valley girls had chances to get win #2 on the road but an 11-0 run by the Cardinals gave them the separation they needed and they went on to win 34-29 the game was tied as late as mid 3rd quarter but the Vikings just could not get a key bucket or 2 to fall and the Cardinals won. Salina Ortho player of the game Jordan Otto led the Vikings with 13 points

In the night cap Smoky valley used an 9-0 run between late 3rd quarter and early 4th to get a little separation and went on to win 58-48.Salina Ortho player of the game Nick Reinert led the Vikings with 18 Ben Weldy added 14.

Vikings will be home friday against the Hesston Swathers.