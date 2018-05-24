Smoky Valley Softball falls in State opener

Girard Trojans lived up to their billing as they defeated the Smoky Valley softball Vikings 6-1. Girard scored 2 in the first as a Viking error with 2 outs allowed 2 unearned to score. in the 3rd Girard 1 run on 2 hits as a hit runner ended the inning making the score 3-0. The Vikings only real threat was in the 6th as Haxton reached on a single, Hulse singled for her 3rd hit of the game. Otto singled in Haxton then with Gerlach batting a grounder to short was ruled a runner interference as Otto was called out to end the inning running into the shortstop ending the inning at 3-1. Megan Sample pitching for the Vikings kept the Trojans off the scoreboard until the bottom of the 6th when they plated 3 more on 5 hits to take a 6-1 lead. Then Vikings ended their season at 13-10 but coach McClure was proud of his team. “they played like they belonged and their defense was outstanding.

Don Bengtson