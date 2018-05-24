Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 67 °

Smoky Valley Softball falls in State opener

KSAL StaffMay 24, 2018

Girard Trojans lived up to their billing as they defeated the Smoky Valley softball Vikings 6-1. Girard scored 2 in the first as a Viking error with 2 outs allowed 2 unearned to score. in the 3rd Girard 1 run on 2 hits as a hit runner ended the inning making the score 3-0. The Vikings only real threat was in the 6th as Haxton reached on a single, Hulse singled for her 3rd hit of the game. Otto singled in Haxton then with Gerlach batting a grounder to short was ruled a runner interference as Otto was called out to end the inning running into the shortstop ending the inning at 3-1. Megan Sample pitching for the Vikings kept the Trojans off the scoreboard until the bottom of the 6th when they plated 3 more on 5 hits to take a 6-1 lead. Then Vikings ended their season at 13-10 but coach McClure was proud of his team. “they played like they belonged and their defense was outstanding.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Smoky Valley Softball falls in Stat...

Girard Trojans lived up to their billing as they defeated the Smoky Valley softball Vikings 6-1. Gir...

May 24, 2018 Comments

2018 State Baseball & Softball...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

Kansas and Kentucky to Meet in 2019...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

K-State to Travel to Texas A&M...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

11th Most Wanted Arrest
May 24, 2018Comments
Keys Left in Stolen Car
May 24, 2018Comments
Gun Stolen from Truck
May 24, 2018Comments
VIDEO: 305 Live Rocks Sal...
May 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH