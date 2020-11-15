Smoky Valley’s Rose Named Player of Year for KVA All-State

November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of the Year selections for all classifications.

Please see the attached pages for the complete list for each classification.

Class 1A Division 1 K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Kassidy Nixon Central Plains 5’8” MB/S JR

Ryenne Cunningham Central Plains 5’10” MB SR

Avery Deters Centralia 5’7” OH JR

Brooklyn Jones Lebo 5’8” OH/MB SO

Abby Peek Lebo 5’4” S/OH JR

Darby Smith St. John-Hudson 5’9” MB JR

Kassi Weber Victoria 5’9” OH JR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Presli Harts Pratt-Skyline 5’11” MB SO

Payton Meyer St. John-Hudson 5’5” S JR

Cadence Nondorf Sylvan-Lucas 5’9” MB SR

Lexi Oeser Central Plains 5’7” OH SR

Demi Schrader Lebo 5’10” OH SR

Daelyn Winters Burlingame 5’5” S/OH JR

Aubrey Young Pretty Prairie 5’6” S/OH JR

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Kady Anschutz Pratt-Skyline 5’6” S SO

Lily Boughfman Little River 6’1” OH JR

Meghan Brockmeier Rural Vista 5’7” OH SR

Kaleigh Guhr Goessel 5’1” S JR

Marley Heins Olpe 5’7” OH SR

Addi Heinson Kiowa County 5’8” OH JR

Brooke Lewis Burlingame 5’5” OH JR

Player of the Year: Kassidy Nixon, Central Plains

Coach of the Year: Lisa Crites, Central Plains

Class 1A Division 2 K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Ceegan Atkins Hanover 5’9” OH SO

Avery Behrends Hanover 5’6” S JR

Madeline Boman Central Christian 5’7” RS SR

Madison Bruna Hanover 5’10” MB JR

Samantha Dark Attica 5’5” S/OH SR

Mia Morrow Saint Francis 5’4” OH JR

Livia Schultz Wheatland-Grinnell 5’9” OH JR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Anna Godek Wheatland-Grinnell 5’7” S JR

Emma Johnson Saint Francis 5’8” S/RS SR

Tamara Lozoya Attica 5’5” S/OH/MB JR

Kassie Miller Golden Plains 5’5” S/OH JR

Kyrah Peters Linn 5’7” OH JR

Samantha Ramsey Central Christian 5’11” OH JR

Josie Weers Southern Coffey County 5’7” OH/MB SO

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Aubreigh Haxton Argonia 6’1” OH/MB SR

Jaci Howell Attica 5’4” L SR

Allison Jueneman Hanover 5’7” OH JR

Morgan Meyers Cunningham 5’6” L SR

Reagan Osterhaus Wetmore 6’1” OH SR

Kayleigh Rausch Attica 5’6” OH/MB SR

Kirsten Schroeder Wheatland-Grinnell 5’9” OH SR

Player of the Year: Ceegan Atkins, Hanover

Coach of the Year: Melissa Holle, Hanover

Class 2A K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Katrina Davis Heritage Christian 5’9” S SR

Alyssa Hunter Belle Plaine 5’9” MB SR

Addison Pelham Maranatha Christian 6’1” OH SR

Tallon Rentschler Smith Center 6’0” MB JR

Jessica Saunders Hillsboro 5’11” MB SR

Lauren Schutter Wabaunsee 6’1” MB JR

Millie Stockard St. Mary’s-Colgan 5’8” S/OH SR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Kaitlin Crossland St. Mary’s-Colgan 5’7” S/OH SR

Ashlyn Long Smith Center 5’10” OH JR

Torrance Lovesee Bluestem 5’10” OH/MB SR

Mya Maxwell Ellinwood 5’7” S/OH SR

Alli Puetz Garden Plain 5’8” OH SR

Lili Shubert Trego Community 5’9” OH/S SR

Rachel Van Gorp Heritage Christian 5’7” OH FR

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Cy Rae Campbell Heritage Christian 5’11” MB FR

Brooke Hammond Garden Plain 5’8” OH JR

Alissa Heskamp Spearville 5’5” L SR

Carrie Roe Herington 5’9” OH SR

Sammie Saunders Hillsboro 5’7” OH JR

Kinsey Schneider Jefferson County North 5’7” OH SR

Emma Toerber Valley Heights 5’10” OH SR

Player of the Year: Katrina Davis, Heritage Christian Academy

Coach of the Year: Nick Linn, Smith Center

Class 3A K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Abby Rose Smoky Valley 6’0” MB JR

Austin Broadie Trinity Academy 6’1” OH SR

Ivy Fink Royal Valley 5’9” OH SR

Leah Renyer Sabetha 5’9” OH SR

Heather Schemper Phillipsburg 5’11” MB/S SO

Melinna Schumann Sabetha 5’8” OH SR

Kassidi Yost TMP-Marian 5’8” S JR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Alex Coopman West Franklin 6’1” MB SR

Ainsley Corwine West Franklin 5’6” S SR

Addy Holthaus Nemaha Central 5’10” OH SO

Emily Krebs Sabetha 5’4” S JR

Emilee Lane TMP-Marian 6’1” OH JR

Kylee Scheer Cheney 5’8” OPP/RS SR

Brooke Wewe Cheney 5’5” S JR

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Bri Franklin Smoky Valley 5’11” MB SR

Ellington Hogle Silver Lake 5’6” OH SR

McKinley Johnson Smoky Valley 5’4” S SR

Emma McKinsey Royal Valley 5’9” S SR

Jacy Thomasson Riverton 5’11” MB SO

Makenzie Travis Beloit 5’8” S/OPP JR

Camryn Wessel Sabetha 5’9” MB SR

Player of the Year: Abby Rose, Smoky Valley

Coach of the Year: Abby Stueve, Sabetha

Class 4A K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Payton Verhulst Bishop Miege 6’1” OH SR

Katie Berg McPherson 6’3” OH SR

Katelyn Fairchild Andale 5’9” OH SR

McKenzie Fairchild Andale 5’10” MB SO

Ella Martin Bishop Miege 5’10” OH/OPP SR

Rhian Swanson McPherson 6’0” OH JR

Darby Weidl Ottawa 5’6” OH SR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Annabeth Baalmann Andale 5’9” S/OPP JR

Kenzie Cooper Wamego 5’8” OH SR

Clara Edwards Clay Center 6’0” MB SR

Kirsten Evans Ottawa 5’8” S JR

Erin Garr Bishop Miege 6’0” OH/OPP SR

Corinna McMullen Louisburg 5’7” S/OH JR

Maddie Schrandt Andale 5’10” OH SO

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Leah Bentley Buhler 5’6” L SR

Laci Beougher Circle 5’11” OH SR

Brette Doile McPherson 5’4” S JR

Jadyn Jackson Augusta 5’8” S SR

Ava Jones Nickerson 6’2” MB SO

Brynne Noland Clearwater 5’10” OH SR

Carleigh Pritchard Louisburg 6’2” MB SR

Player of the Year: Payton Verhulst, Bishop Miege

Coach of the Year: Kathleen Rush, Bishop Miege

Class 5A K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Caroline Bien St. Thomas Aquinas 6’0” OH SR

Ella Larkin Bishop Carroll 5’10” S/OH SR

Ashlyn Lovett St. James Academy 5’9” L SR

Ava Martin St. Thomas Aquinas 6’1” OH JR

Asha Regier Newton 5’9” OH SR

Camryn Turner Seaman 5’7” S/RS SR

Olivia Mae Van Der Werff Lansing 5’11” OH JR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Justine Bichelmeyer St. James Academy 6’2” MB SR

Caitlin Bishop Lansing 5’8” S JR

Riley Daugherty Bishop Carroll 5’10” OH SR

Kamryn Farris Lansing 5’11” L JR

Laurel Jones Maize South 6’1” S/RS SR

Olivia Lovett St. James Academy 5’11” OH SR

Jaden Ravnsborg Mill Valley 5’6” L/OH SR

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Keyanna Cruse Bonner Springs 6’0” OH SR

Tyler Cullor St. Thomas Aquinas 5’10” OH SR

Betsy Goodenow St. Thomas Aquinas 5’11” RS SO

Iyannah Jackson Lansing 6’1” MB JR

Ava Spachek St. James Academy 5’10” OH FR

Jalyn Stevenson Spring Hill 5’10” OH SR

Brooke Stonestreet De Soto 5’11” OH/L SR

Player of the Year: Caroline Bien, Saint Thomas Aquinas

Coach of the Year: Sarah Ikenberry, Saint Thomas Aquinas

Class 6A K.V.A. ALL STATE 2020

FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Alyssa Miller Blue Valley West 5’10” S SR

Morgan Colangelo Blue Valley West 5’1” L JR

Brooklyn DeLeye Washburn Rural 6’2” OH SO

Courtney Jackson Olathe Northwest 5’9” S SR

Skyler Pierce Olathe Northwest 6’1” OH FR

Taylor Stockman Blue Valley West 5’11” RS JR

Kendra Wait Gardner-Edgerton 5’10” S SR

SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Sarah Bingham Shawnee Mission East 6’3” OH SR

Julia Headley Olathe Northwest 6’2” MB FR

Jillian Huckabey Olathe Northwest 5’11” OH FR

Brooke Leiker Blue Valley West 6’0” OH JR

Taylor McCarthy Shawnee Mission Northwest 5’10” OH SR

Taylor Russell Washburn Rural 5’11” RS JR

Sawyer Thomsen Lawrence Free State 6’2” MB SO

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR

Julie Calzonetti Garden City 5’10” OH SR

Zoe Canfield Washburn Rural 5’9” S/RS FR

Reanne Debose Shawnee Mission Northwest 6’0” OH SR

Jasmine Dulan Blue Valley North 5’8” OH JR

Vivian Kiefer Shawnee Mission Northwest 5’5” L JR

Emily Slightom Olathe Northwest 5’6” L JR

Rylee Unruh Lawrence Free State 5’11” S SO

Player of the Year: Alyssa Miller, Blue Valley West

Coach of the Year: Jessica Horstick, Blue Valley West