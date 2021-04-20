Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 26 °

Smoky Valley Names Jason Drouillard Next Girls Basketball Coach

Pat StrathmanApril 20, 2021

There is a new leader in charge of the Smoky Valley girls basketball program.

Smoky Valley High School announced Monday the hiring of Jason Drouillard as girls basketball head coach. Drouillard replaces Larry VenDerWege, who was the head coach for the past two seasons.

During that same two-year span, Drouillard served as the Smoky Valley Middle School girls basketball coach. Drouillard looks forward to building on a successful 2020-21 campaign. The Lady Vikes went 13-8, their first winning season since 2007-08.

“I’m amped up just to get started,” Drouillard said. “This is the best job a coach could ask for and I’m certainly very thankful for the opportunity. It’s going to be a blast building a special program here, and it starts this summer.”

While attending Kansas State University, Drouillard was an assistant for the boys basketball team at Blue Valley Randolph Middle School. Drouillard then went to Bethany and played football.

After graduating from Bethany, Drouillard coached the seventh grade boys basketball team at Great Bend Middle School. After accepting a teaching position at Smoky Valley, Drouillard was offered the girls basketball head coaching position at SVMS. Smoky Valley made back-to-back appearances in the league championship game.

“The culture has been the one thing I’ve been most proud of,” Drouillard said. “We have built a special program, and I’m excited to bring that to the high school level.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

HS Sports Digest – 4/15

April 15, 2021 11:50 pm

HS Sports Digest – 4/13

April 14, 2021 10:34 am

HS Sports Digest – 4/9

April 9, 2021 11:52 pm

HS Sports Digest – 4/1

April 1, 2021 10:52 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smoky Valley Names Jason Drouillard...

There is a new leader in charge of the Smoky Valley girls basketball program. Smoky Valley High S...

April 20, 2021 Comments

2021 Headline Acts Announced For Sm...

Top News

April 20, 2021

LeBaron Hollimon selected to lead K...

Sports News

April 20, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 4/19

Sports News

April 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Student From Sali...
April 20, 2021Comments
Colyer Kicks Off 2022 Cam...
April 20, 2021Comments
Seven New COVID Cases In ...
April 20, 2021Comments
Juco Baseball Tourny Sele...
April 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices