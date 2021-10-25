Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 40 °

Smoky Valley, McPherson set to compete at State Volleyball tournament

Jackson SchneiderOctober 25, 2021

4A – McPherson

The McPherson High School volleyball team will compete at the state tournament in Hutchinson beginning Friday. The bullpups will follow the schedule below for pool play. The winners of the pools will meet Saturday for the state title match.

McPherson enters the tournament as the #5 seed posting a 33-6 record in the regular season.

3:30 PM – McPherson v. Towanda-Circle

6:30 PM – McPherson v. Andale

7:30 PM – McPherson v. Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege

FULL 4A SCHEDULE

3A – Smoky Valley

The Smoky Valley High School volleyball team will compete at the state tournament in Hutchinson beginning Friday. The vikings will follow the schedule below for pool play. The winners of the pools will meet Saturday for the state title match.

Smoky Valley enters the tournament as the #5 seed posting a 37-3 record in the regular season.

8:30 AM – Smoky Valley v. Riverton

11:30 AM – Smoky Valley v. Eureka

12:30 PM – Smoky Valley v. Beloit

FULL 3A SCHEDULE

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smoky Valley, McPherson set to comp...

4A - McPherson The McPherson High School volleyball team will compete at the state tournament in ...

October 25, 2021 Comments

Smart Insurance Coaches Corner (10-...

Sports News

October 25, 2021

Damage to Salina Business

Kansas News

October 25, 2021

Lumber Stolen From Rental Property

Kansas News

October 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Damage to Salina Business
October 25, 2021Comments
Lumber Stolen From Rental...
October 25, 2021Comments
La Nina to Impact Kansas ...
October 24, 2021Comments
South Theatre Presents &#...
October 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices