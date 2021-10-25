Smoky Valley, McPherson set to compete at State Volleyball tournament

4A – McPherson

The McPherson High School volleyball team will compete at the state tournament in Hutchinson beginning Friday. The bullpups will follow the schedule below for pool play. The winners of the pools will meet Saturday for the state title match.

McPherson enters the tournament as the #5 seed posting a 33-6 record in the regular season.

3:30 PM – McPherson v. Towanda-Circle

6:30 PM – McPherson v. Andale

7:30 PM – McPherson v. Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege

FULL 4A SCHEDULE

3A – Smoky Valley

The Smoky Valley High School volleyball team will compete at the state tournament in Hutchinson beginning Friday. The vikings will follow the schedule below for pool play. The winners of the pools will meet Saturday for the state title match.

Smoky Valley enters the tournament as the #5 seed posting a 37-3 record in the regular season.

8:30 AM – Smoky Valley v. Riverton

11:30 AM – Smoky Valley v. Eureka

12:30 PM – Smoky Valley v. Beloit

FULL 3A SCHEDULE