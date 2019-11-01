Salina, KS

Smoky Valley handles Wichita Trinity 48-0

Don BengtsonNovember 1, 2019

Smoky Valley scored on their first five drives en route to a 48-0 victory in their final game of the season on Friday night.

The Vikings opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 4 play 73 yard drive ending with a Raleigh Wilson 12 yard carry to go up 6-0. Following a 3 and out, Trey Kennedy capped a 5 play 78 yard drive with a 52 yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0. On the ensuing drive, Smoky Valley went 49 yards in 5 plays ending in the 2nd touchdown of the night for Kennedy from 11 yards out. Brandom Malm kicked the extra point to go up 21-0.

Kennedy opened up the 2nd quarter with another 10 yard touchdown run wrapping up a 7 play 54 yard run to push the lead to 27-0. Following an interception by Andrew Peters, the Vikings scored again on a 4 yard Kort Sjogren run to go up 34-0. The Vikings wrapped up their first half scoring on a 32 yard interception return by Brandt Heble to make the halftime score 41-0.

Smoky Valley added another score in the 2nd half on a 1 yard Jake Lucas plunge to make the final score 48-0.

The Vikings tallied 469 yards of total offense and were led by two 100 yard rushers in Kennedy with 139 yards on 13 carries and Wilson with 136 yards on 10 carries.

Smoky Valley finishes the season at 3-6.

