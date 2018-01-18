Smoky Valley girls fall in close game with SE of Saline

Smoky Valley girls tried their best to get their first win of the year. Even 6 threes by Kira Haxton could not get the Vikings enough points to get their first victory. Trailing 11-8 after 1 the Vikings Haxton fueled 17 point burst in the 2nd quarter to take a25-23 lead at the half but the Trojans made 11 of 17 free throws in the 2nd half to keep the Vikings at bay and win 52-47. Kira Haxton was the Salina Ortho player of the game with 21 points. Bri Franklin had 11 and 6 blocks.

Vikings with take on Hutch Trinity for 7th Friday

Don Bengtson